Arsenal set to miss out on free agent as he holds talks with Bundesliga and Serie A teams

Arsenal is set to miss out on the signing of former Nice defender Malang Sarr as he nears a move to either a German or Italian side.

The 21-year-old Sarr is now a free agent after he decided against extending his contract with Nice.

Despite being so young, he has played more than 100 competitive games and he represents one of the best young free agents available on the market at the moment.

Mikel Arteta is looking to bolster his team this summer and Sarr has been linked with the club (The Sun).

The defence has been a problem spot for Arsenal this season and although Mikel Arteta has made them a better defensive unit, he knows that he will have to make some defensive reinforcements to build on their recent success next season.

Sarr would represent a fine addition to the Arsenal team this summer, but the Gunners face missing out on signing him, according to highly regarded journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

He was asked by an Arsenal fan for updates on Sarr and Dayot Upamecano, and he responded:

No updates abt Upamecano mate. And Malang Sarr is in talks with Bundesliga/Serie A clubs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 20, 2020

From a financial perspective, it would have been good for Arsenal to snap up a highly talented youngster for free because his resale value would have been huge but it is what it is.