Arsenal set to miss out on goalkeeper target with Lyon agreeing personal terms

Arsenal were strongly linked with a move to sign Andre Onana from Ajax this summer, but those reports have gone quiet of late, and he is now believed to have agreed personal terms over a move to Lyon.

The goalkeeper has been banned from playing since February, when he failed a doping test after taking Furosemide, and was initially given a 12-month ban from the playing field. Onana has since appealed the decision and had that reduced to nine months, meaning he could return to action in November, but our interest appeared to have cooled since.

We now look set to miss out altogether with the Cameroon international believed to have agreed terms with Ligue giants Lyon over a permanent move this summer. L’Equipe claims that while terms have been agreed, the two teams are yet to have come to an agreement over the fee, but Arsenal don’t appear to be in the running any longer regardless.

Bernd Leno was previously linked with the exit door, which may have been a key reason behind us investing time into seeking out a replacement, but that is another transfer which has seemingly dissipated in recent weeks, although there remains plenty of time for a potential suitor to emerge.

Will Arsenal regret missing out on Onana? Is it too late to make our own move to sign him instead of Lyon?

Patrick