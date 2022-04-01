Arsenal set to miss out on impressive Champions League performer

Arsenal could miss out on Darwin Nunez with Manchester United closing in on making him a replacement for stricken Edinson Cavani, according to a report.

Express Sports had reported earlier that Arsenal is interested in making a move for the Uruguayan in the summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side will look to add new attackers to their squad when the transfer window reopens and a new centre-forward will likely be a priority.

Nunez is having a great season with Benfica and he scored the important goal that helped them beat Ajax to reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

He has scored 20 goals and provided 2 assists from 22 league matches this season and those stats will make a difference at Arsenal.

However, Manchester United also wants to sign him and Todofichajes claims they are making progress in their bid to make him the successor to Cavani at Old Trafford.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nunez’s performances in this campaign have been very good and he looks set to join a much bigger club.

The interest from United proves he is a top player and other clubs have been monitoring his progress, just like us.

We need to show we mean business by doing everything possible to win the race for his signature.