Arsenal set to miss out on La Liga star as Borussia Dortmund wants him back on loan

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow after Borussia Dortmund revealed that they would like to take Achraf Hakimi for another year on loan.

The Real Madrid defender has spent the last two seasons on loan at the German side and he has been in fine form for them.

His solid performances for Dortmund has attracted the attention of top teams around Europe and Arsenal is one team who would reportedly like to sign him (The Star).

The player has said that he will be returning to Real Madrid at the end of his current loan spell which would also be the end of this season.

However, if he continues to be left out of Real Madrid’s first-team plans, he might look for a move away from the Bernabeu again.

Borussia Dortmund, who have enjoyed his talents over the past two years, will hope that he returns to their team after their sporting director Michael Zorc told Marca via the Sun that they would do their best to get him back for another year.

“The contractual situation is clear: he will return to Real Madrid for now,” Zorc said at a press conference recently.

“However, we’re trying to get him to play for us next season, but it’s too soon to discuss this now.”