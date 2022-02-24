Arsenal set to miss out on player from a London rival

Arsenal has been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the signature of West Ham’s Ben Johnson after the Hammers triggered an extension to his current contract.

The 22-year-old could have been out of contract at the end of this season, which would have made it easier for the Gunners to add him to their squad.

However, the London club began talks with him over a new deal. It seemed the talks weren’t making progress, and they chose another route to keep him.

Standard Sports claims they have now triggered a two-year extension on his previous deal which would keep him at the London Stadium until 2024.

The deal means he would also enjoy a significant increase in his current wages.

Arsenal and his other suitors will now have to turn their attention to other transfer targets now.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Johnson has been one of the finest young full-backs in England for some time now.

In this campaign, he has been in top form for the Hammers, and that is why Mikel Arteta’s side is considering a move for him.

We have bolstered both full-back spots with Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares in recent transfer windows.

However, it would still help to have an effectively versatile player like Johnson on our books.