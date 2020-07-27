Arsenal set to miss out on Real Madrid ace after French giants enter race

Arsenal is set to miss out on signing Luka Jovic as AS Monaco joins the race for the Real Madrid flop.

Jovic is set to leave Real Madrid after just one season with the Spanish champions.

He joined Los Merengues as one of the most lethal young strikers in Europe last summer, but he has failed to replicate his deadly form with his previous club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid had wanted to give him at least another season to prove himself, but his off-field issues have become too much and he looks set to be sold when the transfer window reopens.

He is one of the strikers that Arsenal has been targeting (The Sun) as they prepare for the eventual departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Alexandre Lacazette.

Both strikers have uncertain futures at the Emirates, and the Gunners will not want to be on the losing side when they leave.

ESPN claims that the Serbian is wanted by his former manager, Nico Kovac at AS Monaco.

Kovac has just been named as the French team’s newest manager, and he is looking to be reunited with the unsettled young striker.

This will come as a significant blow to Arsenal, especially if they eventually lose one of their top strikers.