Arsenal set to miss out on signing another striker target

Arsenal has been in the market for a striker for much of this season.

Several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates because of this.

The Gunners were reportedly desperate to sign Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in the last transfer window.

However, the Serbian chose a move to Juventus and he has joined the Old Lady.

He is not the only striker Mikel Arteta’s side has targeted in Serie A with Mirror Football claiming they want to sign Gianluca Scamacca too.

He plays for Sassuolo and several clubs on the continent have been looking to add him to their squad.

Arsenal is now facing the prospect of losing him to another top Italian club.

Gazzetta Dello Sport claims he is a serious target of Inter Milan.

Although Juventus is also looking to add him to their squad, Inter seems to be ahead of their rivals in the race.

The Italy international’s club and the Serie A champions have already begun talks over potentially finding an agreement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Missing out on Vlahovic hurts considering his current form and potential, but Scamacca is not at the same level as the Serbian.

He is a good striker, but he is not prolific enough to be our key man from next season.

It is much better that we sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad instead of making a move for him.

