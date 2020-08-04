Arsenal set to miss out on signing striker target to Ligue 1 outfit

Arsenal is set to miss out on the signing of Jonathan David after Le10Sports revealed that he is close to joining Lille.

The striker had earlier spoken about being excited at Lille’s project and wanting to join the French side and they will look to speed up his transfer now.

This comes after the Frenchmen sold Victor Osimhen to Napoli. They have made David the perfect replacement for the departed Nigerian.

The 20-year-old Canadian has remained an Arsenal transfer target as they continue to struggle to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The club captain has entered the final year of his current deal with the Gunners, and he hasn’t agreed on a new contract yet.

Hopes are high at the Emirates that he will sign a new deal, especially after he led the club to the FA Cup trophy with two goals in the final against Chelsea.

If Arsenal fails to keep Aubameyang, who is also wanted by a host of other European sides, they will have to look elsewhere now as David will be a player of Lille by that time.

New York-born David scored 18 goals and provided 8 assists for Gent in the Belgian league this season.