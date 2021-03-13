Arsenal set to miss out on soon-to-be free agent as he nears return to Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen is set to beat Arsenal to the signature of Julian Draxler, according to Todofichajes.

The German will be out of a contract at PSG at the end of this season and talks of an extension have stalled.

He has been a long-term target of Arsenal and they were linked with a move for him in the summer.

He is one player that they would still love to add to their squad. However, the report says he has reservations about moving to Arsenal.

The Gunners have some decent midfielders in their ranks and he feels that he would struggle for minutes, which is one reason why he is leaving France.

Having come through the ranks at Schalke 04, he would be happy to make a return to his homeland with Leverkusen.

The Bundesliga side has some of the most exciting players in Germany on their team and landing him for free would be a major coup.

The report says he would be made one of their highest earners when he joins them, since they wouldn’t pay any transfer fee.

Arsenal has Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid and it isn’t a certainty that both players will stay with them for another campaign.

If they leave, Draxler would be a solid addition to the team ahead of next season.