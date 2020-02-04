Arsenal set to miss out on top midfielder as he closes in on new deal

Arsenal hopes of signing James Maddison in the summer appear to be receding.

Arsenal has been dealt a major blow in their bid to sign James Maddison next summer as it is revealed that Leicester City is close to tying him down to a new long term deal.

The midfielder has been one of the best English players in the Premier League this season and he has attracted the attention of England’s top sides.

He joined Leicester City for £23 million from Norwich and has seen his value rise with the likes of Manchester United looking for him.

Mikel Arteta reportedly thinks highly of the midfielder and he has been planning to make a move for him in the summer.

However, Star Sports claims that Leicester City is in talks with the player with the hopes of extending his current deal with them.

Maddison’s current deal runs until 2023 but the Foxes want him to stay longer and will be looking to earn a huge transfer fee when they eventually sell him.

Arsenal will probably be looking to make a marquee signing next summer as Arteta hopes to turn around the clubs fortunes in the league.

The Gunners have been lacking in creativity and a player like Maddison could have solved that problem, however, if he does sign an extended contract he will cost a hell of a lot more money than what the Arsenal board would probably be comfortable with spending.

It looks like Arteta will have very little option but to look elsewhere to solve one of the biggest issues he currently faces.