Arsenal set to miss out on two targets to London rival

It does seem that it is going to be a tough summer for Arsenal in the transfer market and we can probably thank the lack of Champions League football for that.

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo and Everton’s Richarlison have both been linked with moves to the Emirates, especially Arthur but is now appears that Chelsea is more likely to be their respective destination.

The Sun is claiming that Richarlison prefers a move to Chelsea over Arsenal and Team Talk reckons that the Blues are set to hijack the Gunner’s move for Arthur.

This was always going to happen, maybe not with every one of our targets but it will be a more common occurrence that Arsenal miss out on their targets to Champions League competitors.

It will be a shame if we do not manage to land Arthur, he is quite a decent player and certainly an upgrade on some of the characters we currently field.

Richarlison not so much, he has the odd moment of brilliance but too often he breaks up his own team’s momentum with his diving and antics and there are just as many good players out there like him that do not bring so much baggage with them.

Hopefully, we do not miss out on too many of our targets but I would not hold my breath.

