Arsenal set to offer youngster a bumper new deal despite Coronavirus pay cuts

Despite Arsenal being very keen to persuade their players to take pay cuts, they are set to give Bukayo Saka a bumper new deal.

The teenager has been one of the standout performers at Arsenal this season after breaking into their first team under Unai Emery.

He has shown how talented he is by adapting to the left-back position at the Emirates this season as the Gunners struggled with injuries in that position.

The teenager has been in talks with the club since the start of the season as they look to keep him out of the clutches of teams like Manchester United and Liverpool.

Both Premier League sides have been monitoring his contract situation at the Emirates and they are ready to pounce.

The Athletic via Sun Sports claims that the Gunners are prepared to offer him a new bumper deal that would be a significant upgrade to his current wage.

He reportedly currently earns around £5,000 per week at the Emirates, but he is expected to earn significantly more when he signs his new contract.

Arsenal has been in talks with their players to accept a pay cut, but that wouldn’t significantly affect the wage that the Gunners will offer to Saka.