Arsenal are set to make a Deadline Day move to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, seemingly turning our backs on a move to sign Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.
The Gunners were believed to have made contact with the Belgian’s entourage earlier in 2022, and with his contract having entered into the final 12 months, it seemed near-certain that we were to try our hand at striking a deal for his signature, but after months of speculation, we now look set to look elsewhere.
Villa’s Luiz is the latest name to emerge as a target, and The Sun claims that we are set to unleash an offer of around £25 Million today.
With our growing injury list, Luiz should fit the mould of exactly what we need, with a more defensive-minded option in the middle exactly what should be needed. As much as I like Youri, he does like to get forwards, and it would be a shame to force him to sit back, whilst Xhaka is currently enjoying his more free role in our side this term also.
I’d be very happy if we did land the former Man City star, and it seems as though this could well get done today.
Patrick
Both Douglas Luiz and Tielemans are pretty average to me, we should be signing players that improve the team, Frankie de joong and Savic come to mind.
Maybe the gaffer can get a tune out of Luiz so will just wait and see.
There are times when you are obliged to bring in players at short notice to cover injuries for example when the desire for “improving the team” becomes secondary.In this case however,the need for defensive midfield cover has been evident for some time and ought to have been addressed ere now.Luis is better than “average” imo , and has a bite in his play which is essential in a defensive midfield role.I like him,and for circa 20m he would be good value for money in the current market.
Well said as usual Gdad 👍👍
Yes, I don’t see Tielemans or especially Luiz improve the team, just add depth.
Letting Bellerin go for free once again to let Barcelona make profit on him next summer. Unbelievable.
Douglas Luiz has ps poor passing stats. He is tough but not creative in any way whatsoever. Tielemans is WAY better
He isn’t being recruited to offer a creative element
in midfield but more critically to provide defensive
cover to the back 4. DL brings a nastiness and bite
to the middle of the pitch that is still sorely lacking
in the first team.
For what Arsenal ACTUALLY need in midfield DL would
be a shrewd acquisition for the money.
Patrick, I’d be glad too if we can get Luiz.
Not a great signing, but one that is necessary under the circumstances.
Not Partey’s grade, but not far below Elneny’s. So a good squad player to have.
Villa already planning to replace him with Wolves’ Dendonker
Please make it happen.
I hope this doesn’t mean Arsenal will not fully get all our needed signings. Till now the window has been good. Edu now has a whole day to screw it up through complacency. Our whole season dependent on today. The hero Edu may not be the savior he should be.