Arsenal are set to make a Deadline Day move to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, seemingly turning our backs on a move to sign Leicester’s Youri Tielemans.

The Gunners were believed to have made contact with the Belgian’s entourage earlier in 2022, and with his contract having entered into the final 12 months, it seemed near-certain that we were to try our hand at striking a deal for his signature, but after months of speculation, we now look set to look elsewhere.

Villa’s Luiz is the latest name to emerge as a target, and The Sun claims that we are set to unleash an offer of around £25 Million today.

With our growing injury list, Luiz should fit the mould of exactly what we need, with a more defensive-minded option in the middle exactly what should be needed. As much as I like Youri, he does like to get forwards, and it would be a shame to force him to sit back, whilst Xhaka is currently enjoying his more free role in our side this term also.

I’d be very happy if we did land the former Man City star, and it seems as though this could well get done today.

Patrick