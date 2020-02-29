Arsenal set to partly refund season ticket holders after exiting the Europa League

Arsenal continues to count the cost of Europa League elimination.

Despite already recording some financial losses, Arsenal risk paying back their fans up to £4.5million because of their failure to make it to the latter stages of the Europa League.

The Gunners crashed out of the Europa League at the hands of Olympiacos on Thursday and that means they owe their fans who have bought season tickets two more cup games at home.

They have played five cup games at home this season and their next FA Cup game will be away to Portsmouth.

Should they win that game and get a home game in the next round, they would have one more cup game to give their fans.

However, if they lose to the Pompey, they would have to to pay fans back for the leftover games.

Arsenal fans can demand their money back for the remaining games, or they can ask the club to deduct the money from their next season ticket, according to Sun Sport.

The Europa League was one of Arsenal’s major route back into the Champions League after they reached the final last season.

Now that they have been eliminated, they would hope that they can win the FA Cup and guarantee their participation in the Europa League next season.