Arsenal set to play home games behind closed doors again

Arsenal has announced that they will not be able to welcome fans to the Emirates Stadium for their Premier League game against Southampton on Wednesday.

This is because the city of London is set to be placed under tier 3 of the UK coronavirus restrictions, the strictest of the tiers.

Football fans were allowed to return to the stadiums in small numbers earlier this month, with Arsenal welcoming 2,000 fans to the Emirates for their last two home games.

They were beaten by Burnley yesterday and they were hoping to get a result against The Saints in front of their fans, but that will no longer be possible.

The latest development comes after the UK government moved London into tier 3 starting from the early hours of Wednesday.

The club statement on its website says that fans who have paid for match’s tickets would be refunded.

Their statement reads: “We are disappointed to confirm that we are no longer able to welcome fans to Emirates Stadium for our Premier League fixture against Southampton on Wednesday, December 16.

“Supporters who have paid for a ticket for this game after being successful in the ballot will receive a full refund on to their registered payment card. We expect the refund to be credited in the next 3-5 working days.

“These supporters will also be placed back into future ballots when they re-open.

“This follows the news that the UK Government has moved London into Tier 3 COVID-19 restrictions from 00:01am on Wednesday, December 16.”