Arsenal set to present a new improved deal to Aubameyang

Arsenal will present a new improved contract to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the next few days, according to the Telegraph.

The Gunners have been in talks with their top striker over a new deal for some time now after he entered the final 12 months of his current deal with them.

He has been arguably their most important player for some time now, and he is a major part of Mikel Arteta’s rebuilding plan.

The Spaniard has made repeated pleas to the club to get his future sorted as soon as possible, and it appears that they will finally listen to him.

The report claims that the Gunners are prepared to offer him a new bumper deal in the region of £250,000-a-week.

Aubameyang has hinted at his desire to remain at the Emirates for some time now with the former Borussia Dortmund man claiming that the ball is in the club’s court.

However, it remains unclear if Arsenal’s current offering would be enough to persuade him to stay with them into the future.