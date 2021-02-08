Arsenal set to profit financially from Hector Bellerin plans

Hector Bellerin has been vocal in his efforts to combat climate change in recent months, and his efforts have also played into Arsenal’s decision to sign up to the UN’s Sports Climate Action Framework.

The initiative will see the Gunners work towards being a ‘zero-carbon’ club, and a financial expert has claimed that this will see the club boosted financially.

With Bellerin actively doing his bit, and the club showing their willingness to help the cause also, the partnership is expecting to bring in lucrative sponsorship following their decision, having been the first English club to have signed up to the initiative.

“There are incentives on a variety of levels,” finance expert Kieran Maguire told Football Insider correspondent Adam Williams.

“First of all, from the sponsorship point of view, if you’re trying to attract sponsors who are familiar and supportive of greener projects and more environmentally friendly institutions, that’s a tick in your box. You’re more likely to get that deal over the line.

“If two teams are competing for a commercial deal and one of them has got a green tick in terms of climate change and the other one hasn’t, you’re more likely to get it.

“Secondly, from a corporate governance point of view, Arsenal do see themselves as progressive. A significant portion of their fanbase, particularly given the gentrification of football fans in general, will be sympathetic to these kinds of ideals provided it can be done at a relatively low cost.

“When I looked at the Brighton annual report, there was a whole page on green initiatives. That shows you the direction we’re headed.”

It will be difficult to grasp exactly how much this could help with our finances, but with the club expected to be looking to back Mikel Arteta once again this summer, it certainly won’t hurt.

Bellerin has been linked with a move away from the club in recent windows, but should he become more of a poster for his initiatives, he may become more valuable to the club than just his ability on the pitch.

