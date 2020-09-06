Arsenal set to profit from Chelsea’s spending

Chelsea have been throwing money around this summer like it goes on trees, and Arsenal are set to profit from their most recent extravagant signing Kai Havertz.

The Blues have agreed a deal worth £71 Million with Bayer Leverkusen for the 21 year-old’s signature, and the Bundesliga side are now eyeing a move for Hector Bellerin with their newfound riches.

The right-back is believed to be available for a move this summer for the right price, and while Paris Saint-Germain are claimed to have offered £25 Million thus far, Leverkusen’s interest will help us to land closer to the £35 Million we are supposedly holding out for.

The French giants are claimed to be ready to increase their previous offer, but the final fee may well come down to who is willing to pay the most.

The Metro also claims that they could be interested in signing Serge Aurier from North-London rivals Tottenham.

Arsenal currently have both Cedric Soares and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as options at right-back or right wing-back, and any sale of the Spaniard would likely see money invested in bolstering the midfield, with both Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar linked.

We have recently agreed a deal to re-sign Dani Ceballos on another season-long loan from Real Madrid, which is a huge boost to our options, with the 24 year-old thoroughly impressing last term.

Would Bellerin be open to joining the likes of Leverkusen should they convince Arsenal to accept an offer, or would he likely hold out for a Champions League side instead?

