Arsenal set to receive huge prize money from Premier League finish

Arsenal may have fallen short in the title race, but their efforts will still be richly rewarded financially. Following a dramatic late win over Southampton on the final day of the season, the Gunners sealed second place in the Premier League for the third consecutive year.

While this runner-up finish lacked the final-day drama of previous campaigns, the result still carried historic weight, Arsenal became the first side in English top-flight history to record 14 final-day victories.

More importantly, it has also positioned the club to bank a significant sum in prize money.

Arsenal to earn nearly £178 million

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are expected to receive £177.8 million in total Premier League payments for the 2024/25 season. This includes both fixed and variable income streams, such as:

Domestic and international broadcast rights

Merit payments based on final league position

Facility fees for the number of times Arsenal were selected for live television coverage

Interestingly, Arsenal are projected to earn more than third-placed Manchester City (£6 million more) and just £3.7 million less than champions Liverpool, who will collect £181.5 million.

All 20 Premier League clubs receive a base payment, with the overall distribution scaling upwards based on league position and televised appearances. Even bottom-placed sides earn in excess of £100 million, making the Premier League one of the most financially rewarding leagues in world football.

Will Arsenal reinvest in the squad?

With close to £200 million flowing into the club, many fans will be eager to see how much of it is reinvested into the first-team squad this summer. A striker remains the priority, with Victor Gyökeres and Benjamin Šeško the two most heavily linked names.

Fortunately for Arsenal, both players are within reach financially and would not require breaking the bank. Strengthening the wings and midfield are also expected to be on the agenda as Mikel Arteta looks to add depth and quality across the pitch.

That said, not all of the prize money will be available for transfers. The club must also account for wages, running costs, and other operational expenses. Smart recruitment will be essential if Arsenal are to make the most of this opportunity.

What do you think, Gooners? Should Arsenal go all-in on a marquee striker, or spread the spending across multiple key areas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

