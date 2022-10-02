Arsenal set to reignite interest in out of favour midfielder

Arsenal are claimed to have retained an interest in signing Manuel Locatelli despite his move to Juventus in 2021.

The Gunners were strongly linked with a move to sign the Italy international, but despite Sassuolo accepting their offer, the player made his intentions clear to join the Old Lady instead.

Things have not gone so smoothly at the Allianz however, with him currently losing his role as a regular starter under Max Allegri, finding much of his playing time whilst coming off the bench.

Arsenal remain in need of bolstering in central midfield, having failed with a move to add Douglas Luiz to their ranks late in the summer window, but a return to add Locatelli could well be our preferred option in the upcoming windows, with Football Italia claiming we will look to try again to land him inside the next 12 months.

I have to admit, I have mixed feelings over a move to sign Locatelli. He appears to have all the makings of a top midfielder, but his time with the Old Lady has been very stop-start. On the other-hand, there seems to be a lot wrong in Turin at present, with even the best of players struggling for form, and I can see so many of their current crop reigniting their careers once they either get a new man in charge or are saved by a move away from Juve.

Where do you rank Locatelli amongst our crop of midfield targets?

Patrick