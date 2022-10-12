Arsenal set to reignite interest in potential bargain-buy defender

Arsenal are claimed to be in the race to sign Evan Ndicka from Stuttgart in the coming windows, with the defender likely to be on the move in the near future.

The French defender is into the final 12 months of his playing deal, and at present, a new deal doesn’t appear likely.

Ndicka could now be set to move on for a reduced transfer fee in the coming January transfer window, otherwise his club may have to resign themselves to allowing him to leave for nothing next summer.

Arsenal are now set to reignite their interest in the defender, who they were strongly linked with signing two summers ago, prior to investing in a deal to sign Gabriel Magalhaes from Lille in 2020, and could race competition from Roma for the defender according to Il Romanista.

William Saliba and the Brazilian are the current first-choice pairing at centre-back this term, with Ben White operating in a new role on the right of defence, and that could mean that we look to further strengthen through the middle as we continue to efforts in building competition for places in all areas.

Ndicka has been on an upward curve in recent seasons, and could be an exciting addition to our defence. Whether he could displace Gabriel in the starting line-up right away is another subject however, but I would be shocked if he wasn’t to come in ahead of Rob Holding, who has enjoyed less and less minutes in recent seasons.

Patrick

