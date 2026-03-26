Arsenal set to reluctantly sell one of their players

Arsenal continue to show clear signs of progression, and their upward trajectory suggests that further development will require ongoing changes to the squad. As part of this evolution, the club are expected to reshape their team again in the summer, with new signings arriving and certain players departing.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have established themselves as one of the strongest sides in Europe over recent seasons. Their performances have placed them in contention for major honours this term, reinforcing the belief that they are building a squad capable of sustained success at the highest level.

Squad Changes on the Horizon

Following the conclusion of the campaign, several adjustments are anticipated. As reported by Football365, Ben White could be among the players allowed to leave the club. While he is still regarded as an important member of the squad, the report suggests Arsenal are prepared to consider offers as they look to strengthen and refresh their options.

The need to balance the squad and introduce new quality may require difficult decisions, including the departure of established players. In this context, White has emerged as one of the individuals who could be sacrificed to facilitate further improvements.

Interest from Potential Suitors

Arsenal are expected to listen to offers for White at the end of the season, a development that will attract interest from clubs monitoring his situation. Among those mentioned is Everton, who have reportedly been tracking him for some time and could benefit from the opportunity to secure his signature.

From the player’s perspective, remaining at Arsenal may be his preferred option, particularly given the club’s current trajectory and competitiveness. However, regular playing time will be a key consideration. Should Arsenal recruit a replacement in his position, White may be faced with the prospect of reduced opportunities, potentially prompting a move in order to maintain his role as a regular starter.