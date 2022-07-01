Arsenal set to return to Portugal for their next defensive signing

Arsenal are claimed to be eyeing a move for yet another Benfica left-back in Alex Grimaldo, 12 months after signing Nuno Tavares from the same club.

The Gunners are believed to be keen on strengthening their full-back roles, with Tavares’s opening season in north London rather inconsistent.

While Tavares started life at the Emirates in impressive fashion, his defensive frailties quickly become a problem, and it remains to be seen if the club will look to move him on this summer on a temporary or more permanent basis.

His future could well become more clear if we find a new addition to bring competition to the left-back role, with Kieran Tierney our standout first-choice in the current side.

We are now claimed to be eyeing Grimaldo after a supposed fallout with Nuno’s former club Benfica this term, but an issue with their asking price is claimed to be the issue according to Record (via SportWitness).

I’d be happy to send Tavares out on loan this season, in hope that he can gain more defensive strength and composure.

Grimaldi should be a strong back-upto KT, but he hardly fits our recent transfer model of signing young players with scope to improve, so I’ll take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

Patrick

