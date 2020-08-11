Arsenal set to return Willian to favoured role away from the wing

Willian is set to play in behind the striker for Arsenal this season, in a role he has rarely been used for Chelsea previously, but one in which he had played predominantly prior to his initial switch to the Premier League.

The Brazilian enjoyed his 32nd birthday this week, whilst saying his goodbyes to his former club where he spent seven successful years, and is now expected to sign for the Gunners, on a three-year deal.

Depending on your sources, that contract will pay somewhere between £100-150k per week, but it is the promise of returning him to a more central role which is believed to have helped us convince him to join.

Willian played as an attacking midfielder for Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, interchanging with Jadson, and the Mirror believes to see himself as more of a creator, as opposed to the winger that he has become for the Blues.

The central role is one we have lacked in this term, with Mesut Ozil having fallen out of favour with Unai Emery early into the campaign, before being frozen out completely by the new boss Arteta following the Coronavirus pandemic.

That role could now be filled by Willian going into the new season, with youngster Emile Smith-Rowe an option as back-up, after he was told that he was wanted as part of the squad following his loan deal with Huddersfield over the past seven months.

Does Willian’s arrival as a number 10 make more sense than challenging the likes of Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng and Alexandre Lacazette for one of the three attacking roles?

Patrick