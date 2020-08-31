Arsenal set to secure another season for top performer from last season

Arsenal is close to agreeing on a new loan deal for Dani Ceballos, The Guardian reports.

The Spaniard spent last season on loan at the Emirates before he returned to Real Madrid in the summer.

Arsenal has maintained that they wanted to take him back on loan for another season.

It was left for Real Madrid to sanction the move because the midfielder also appeared keen on a return to the Emirates.

The report claims that Mikel Arteta called him to convince him that making a return to the Emirates will be to his interest and he has agreed to join the Gunners again.

Both clubs are now looking to put finishing touches to the move before the Spaniard joins the Gunners.

Arsenal has had a busy transfer window and bringing back Ceballos will be a very fine piece of business.

The Spaniard was key to Arsenal’s late run of fine form last season that saw them win the FA Cup.

He has missed another celebratory moment as the Gunners beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield, but they will have more stuff to celebrate when he joins.

Ceballos will join Willian as a new addition to the Arsenal team and they look more like a team that can challenge for the top four now.