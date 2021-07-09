Arsenal set to secure youngster to long-term contract despite interest from Europe

Arsenal is set to tie down Kido Taylor-Hart to a new long-term contract despite interest from other clubs in England and Europe.

The 18-year-old’s previous contract expired at the end of last month and his impressive form for Arsenal’s youth teams prompted several clubs to become interested in his signature.

However, Arsenal has remained keen to keep him beyond this season and have been offering him a new contract.

The youngster seems to have finally accepted the deal offered and will stay for the long term.

The Daily Mail says the Gunners have persuaded him that the pathway to the first team is clear and he will get his opportunity to play with the senior squad soon.

He will have watched the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe break into their first-team squad and know that he can follow suit if he is patient enough.

The youngster is left-footed and plays as an attacker. The report says he is versatile and can play on both wings as well as through the middle.

He was a key member of the Arsenal youth teams last season and scored 11 goals in 30 matches for them.