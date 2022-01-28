Arsenal set to send another youngster out on loan

Arsenal has continued to offload fringe and youth team players in this transfer window and Ryan Alebiosu could be the next on the list.

The 20-year-old is one of several players in the club’s youth system who are ready to continue their development away from the Emirates.

The right-back is considered first-team material for the future, but he needs to play regular senior football now.

Arsenal has enough cover in that position and Football Insider claims he has chosen to join Crewe Alexandra on loan for the rest of this season.

In 10 Premier League 2 matches, he has a goal and provided 5 assists for the Arsenal Under23.

He is now expected to prove his worth at Crewe for the rest of this season.

The Gunners hope he will get enough playing time at the EFL club and return to the Emirates a much improved player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Joining an EFL club is an important step in the development of youth team players.

Alebiosu made the bench for our game against Burnley, which suggests that Mikel Arteta is watching his development.

This move gives him the chance to get even better and return to challenge for a place in our senior team.