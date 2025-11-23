Arsenal set to shut door on winter deal for prized youngster, says Romano

Myles Lewis Skelly is one Arsenal youngster set to be in the spotlight as the winter transfer window fast approaches. The Hale End graduate, who enjoyed a meteoric rise last season, proved he could punch above his weight playing a key role for Arsenal and even catching the eye with the England national team. Yet the new campaign has been far less forgiving.

So far, Lewis Skelly has not played much, with Ricardo Calafiori consistently preferred at left back. That lack of minutes has cost him dearly, lleading to his omission from the England squad and putting his hopes of making the Three Lions World Cup roster for Canada, USA and Mexico in 2026 at risk. Faced with such frustration, whispers have emerged suggesting the young Gunner could push for a winter exit. The argument is simple, top clubs such as Liverpool might easily tempt him with promises of regular game time.

In truth, Lewis Skelly has already shown he is good enough to start for most sides. His struggles at Arsenal are not a reflection of his ability, but rather the fact that Calafiori fits perfectly into Mikel Arteta’s tactical plans.

Arsenal’s stance becomes clear

BBC’s Sami Mokbel has already reported that Arsenal will block any winter departure. Fabrizio Romano has reinforced that position, speaking on his YouTube channel he stated:

“My information is that Arsenal at this stage are not considering an exit for Myles Lewis Skelly. Arsenal see him as an absolutely important and crucial player.

“They want to win titles, they need to win titles, they can win titles, and to let a crucial, important player like Myles Lewis Skelly leave in January despite reports of interest from clubs for a loan… I am told that Arsenal, the directors, the technical staff, the coach Mikel Arteta, they all want Myles Lewis Skelly to stay and be part of their project.”

Allowing Lewis Skelly to leave mid season would have been a significant setback for what Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta are striving to build at the Emirates. As much as Arsenal must further strengthen their squad, they cannot afford to lose the quality they already possess.

Why Arteta must use him more

Still, the situation remains frustrating. Arteta could do more by showing greater boldness in rotation. A willingness to switch his left backs would inject unpredictability into Arsenal’s play. Calafiori thrives in the playmaker fullback role, while Lewis Skelly excels as an inverted fullback. Together, they offer two distinct tactical approaches, an invaluable weapon to unsettle opponents.

With consistent minutes, there is little doubt that the young Englishman would swiftly force his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s plans for England. His ceiling remains enormous. His profile is unique. And his future at Arsenal can still be bright, provided he gets the opportunities to show what he can offer.

