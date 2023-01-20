Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal set to sign exciting 22-year-old Serie A defender confirms Romano

Arsenal has almost completed the signing of Spezia defender Jacub Kiwior, according to multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano.

As you can see from Romano’s Tweet, the transfer costs Arsenal €20m plus add-ons and the Pole is now undergoing a medical with an official announcement within 48hrs.

Just Arsenal Says

To be honest, I know very little about Kiwior, I have seen the rumours and we have reported them numerous times on here but it has still come as a little bit of a surprise, it was unexpected.

This transfer certainly strengthens the defence and also builds on the clubs’ philosophy of signing young players that can be developed.

It is unlikely that this transfer will be the last one done this month and at least one more new acquisition can be expected after this one and the Leandro Trossard transfer are completed.

Following the disappointment of losing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, the club has moved fast and Kiwior and Trossard should hopefully be beneficial to Mikel Allegri as we push for the Premier League title.

  1. These past two days have been insane!! Now talk of Fresneda joining next week with Cedric heading out the door. Ironically none of this might have happened if we had blown our load on Mudryk.🤔

