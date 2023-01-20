Arsenal set to sign exciting 22-year-old Serie A defender confirms Romano

Arsenal has almost completed the signing of Spezia defender Jacub Kiwior, according to multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal have completed the signing of Jakub Kiwior, here we go! Contracts are being signed with Spezia, fee in excess of €20m with add-ons. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC Understand Kiwior has agreed personal terms on five year deal — medical will be completed in the next 48 hours. It’s done. pic.twitter.com/pHnAZP4gce — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 20, 2023

As you can see from Romano’s Tweet, the transfer costs Arsenal €20m plus add-ons and the Pole is now undergoing a medical with an official announcement within 48hrs.

To be honest, I know very little about Kiwior, I have seen the rumours and we have reported them numerous times on here but it has still come as a little bit of a surprise, it was unexpected.

This transfer certainly strengthens the defence and also builds on the clubs’ philosophy of signing young players that can be developed.

It is unlikely that this transfer will be the last one done this month and at least one more new acquisition can be expected after this one and the Leandro Trossard transfer are completed.

Following the disappointment of losing out on Mykhailo Mudryk, the club has moved fast and Kiwior and Trossard should hopefully be beneficial to Mikel Allegri as we push for the Premier League title.

