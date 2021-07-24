Arsenal set to stream today’s friendly with Millwall (spoiler alert, we know the result)

Arsenal have announced that the full 90 minutes of today’s friendly with Millwall will be streamed live on their official website, and on the app.
According to numerous unverified sources, Arsenal won today’s friendly match which was played behind closed doors, but a couple of verified sources have given away further information.
Youngster Folarin Balogun has confirmed reports that he was amongst the goalscorers today, although he didn’t give anything else away, possibly because he was limited in the information he was able to pass on due to the stream which is set to go live.
Nice to get some minutes this afternoon n always nice to score! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1RZlocwXxA
— Balogun (@balogun) July 24, 2021
Journalist Harry Symeou confirmed that the scoreline was 4-1 however, which is unlikely to put off many keen onlookers who will be keen to see our side hit the back of net, especially with reports that Chambers, Pepe and Lacazette join our young goalscorer in the goals.
Hearing Arsenal beat Millwall 4-1 at London Colney this afternoon, goals from Chambers, Lacazette, Pepe & Balogun
— Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) July 24, 2021
The full 90 minutes can be found on Arsenal official website any minute, and we hope that people heeded the warning if they didn’t want to know the final score before clicking through to the stream, although I don’t imagine anyone would be too dismayed knowing they are in for a five-goal thriller.
🚨 Streaming for free from 4pm (UK time)
The full 90 minutes of today's friendly against @MillwallFC
Exclusively on https://t.co/4KJlfKW7rt and the Arsenal App 📺 pic.twitter.com/fjjdKC9eh8
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 24, 2021
Are results as important as the performance in pre-season?
Patrick
Spoiler alert, we won 4-1.
3 preseason games (0) clean sheet. Wonderful. Tells alot going into the new season
Yeah, especially since several 1st-teamers haven’t played yet and the team overall isn’t even close to match-ready yet. (It’s July, for chrissakes.)
Well put zdzis
Was that you looking over the hedge, Declan? 😂
We played well.. was willing Auba’s to go in! He looked lively and the smile is back 👍
The Smith was everywhere! Many positives today.. wonder if we’ll have another mid-week?
Didnt catck it all, but Pepe, Partey, Laca all looked really sharp, and Lokonga was comfortable – neither he nor Tavares look out of place. Team energetic and pressed well Down sides? Defence rickety at times and Auba again shooting blanks, but overall promising
Very much how I saw it Guy.
Partey was imperious.
Pepe more and more beginning to look the player we all hoped he would be.
ASL looks good on the ball, with Tavares again looking a prospect.
ESR played very well – I’m sure he’ll sharpen up his finishing.
As a team our high press was really very good, particularly 2nd half.
As far as these things tell us,a step up from both Hib’s & Rangers.
Now for the 2 x friendlies personally I would not prefer – Chelski & Spuds (but at least the cause is there).
And yet a number of regulars on this forum can’t
fathom why we’re spending $50M on Ben White.
SMFH over and over…
Calum Chambers atm is probably the best CB in the
current 1st team, and YES he is the first choice RB as
well.
I honestly wouldn’t lose one wink of sleep if AFC let
Mari leave on loan and signed another big money CB.
Ben White and Jules Kounde would be a mouth
watering CB pairing for the next decade.
I think if you watched the game, you must have noticed that Lokonga is a good footballer already at his age. If he can play that way at the biggest stage then he’d be good enough to start; not just a back-up as many think
@sue, yes it could have been me as i regularly walk my dog near the training ground through the back fields there but I watched the Arse.com site today.
The pitch looked like a carpet!
If the last 15 years are anything to go by as an Arsenal fan…sorry, I mean customer, performances and results in friendlies have absolutely zero influence on the season ahead.
Friendlies are merely for integration, fitness, and trailing tactics.
missed the game. i just want aubameyang to score again. Good to hear that Lokonga doesn’t look out of place from initial impressions.