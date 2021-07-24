Arsenal set to stream today’s friendly with Millwall (spoiler alert, we know the result)

Arsenal have announced that the full 90 minutes of today’s friendly with Millwall will be streamed live on their official website, and on the app.

According to numerous unverified sources, Arsenal won today’s friendly match which was played behind closed doors, but a couple of verified sources have given away further information.

Youngster Folarin Balogun has confirmed reports that he was amongst the goalscorers today, although he didn’t give anything else away, possibly because he was limited in the information he was able to pass on due to the stream which is set to go live.

Nice to get some minutes this afternoon n always nice to score! ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/1RZlocwXxA — Balogun (@balogun) July 24, 2021

Journalist Harry Symeou confirmed that the scoreline was 4-1 however, which is unlikely to put off many keen onlookers who will be keen to see our side hit the back of net, especially with reports that Chambers, Pepe and Lacazette join our young goalscorer in the goals.

Hearing Arsenal beat Millwall 4-1 at London Colney this afternoon, goals from Chambers, Lacazette, Pepe & Balogun — Harry Symeou (@HarrySymeou) July 24, 2021

The full 90 minutes can be found on Arsenal official website any minute, and we hope that people heeded the warning if they didn’t want to know the final score before clicking through to the stream, although I don’t imagine anyone would be too dismayed knowing they are in for a five-goal thriller.

🚨 Streaming for free from 4pm (UK time) The full 90 minutes of today's friendly against @MillwallFC Exclusively on https://t.co/4KJlfKW7rt and the Arsenal App 📺 pic.twitter.com/fjjdKC9eh8 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 24, 2021

Are results as important as the performance in pre-season?

Patrick