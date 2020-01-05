Arsenal set to strike out with at least one Serie A target

Italian giants Juventus set to reject all approaches for Arsenal target.

Arsenal may have to change targets if they want to improve their underperforming defence this month.

The Gunners have been struggling to defend this season despite splashing out on David Luiz and Kieran Tierney.

They have gotten better under Mikel Arteta but the Spaniard knows that he has to strengthen his defence to get the results he wants to take them back up the league table.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for several defenders, however, Juve’s Merih Demiral will not be one of them according to a report from Goal.com.

The Juve man has struggled for minutes this season and he became a target for several sides. Arsenal had reportedly been competing with Leicester City and Borussia Dortmund for his signature.

However, Goal is reporting that the Old Ladies are not interested in selling the Turkish defender.

Demiral started just a single game before December, but he enjoyed a sustained run in the team before the winter break and that looks set to continue.

The report further claims that Maurizio Sarri is beginning to find space for him in his system and he could become one of the most important players at the Allianz Stadium.

Arsenal will now have to turn their attention to their other targets which include the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Danielle Rugani.