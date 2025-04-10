Arsenal set to suffer blow in fresh bid for coveted La Liga ace

Nico Williams is a player who has long captured the attention of Arsenal fans, as the club has been closely following him for an extended period. The Spanish winger has been in exceptional form over the past few seasons, consistently delivering standout performances whenever he takes to the field. His impressive displays have made him one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

Athletic Bilbao has been fortunate to have Williams in their ranks, as he has shown tremendous dedication and commitment to the club. His loyalty was evident when he chose to stay at Bilbao at the start of last season, despite strong interest from top clubs such as Arsenal and Barcelona. This decision reflected his deep connection to the Basque club and its values, highlighting his strong sense of belonging.

Given his exceptional talent, the question now arises: how long can Athletic Bilbao hold on to the winger, especially considering that his brother, Inaki Williams, has also been a key figure at the club for many years? Nico’s future at Bilbao seems to be closely linked to that of his brother, and while there has been renewed interest from Arsenal, it appears that Williams is likely to remain at the club for the foreseeable future.

According to a report from Estadio Deportivo, there is now a good chance that Williams could spend the rest of his career at Bilbao. The club is eager to secure his long-term future and is reportedly keen on offering him a lifetime contract. Given Williams’ love for the club, he might be open to the idea, as his passion for Bilbao is well-documented.

Williams has established himself as one of the finest wingers in the world over the past few seasons, and Arsenal’s interest in him reflects his growing reputation. Should he eventually decide to move, it would be a significant addition to any squad. However, as things stand, the prospect of him staying with Athletic Bilbao for the long term seems increasingly likely.

