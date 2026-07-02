Arsenal set to test PSG’s resolve to keep World Cup star

Paris Saint-Germain insist Bradley Barcola is not for sale, but that stance has not stopped Arsenal from pursuing the winger, with the Daily Mail reporting that the Gunners remain determined to sign him.

PSG boast one of the strongest attacks in world football and continues to strengthen their squad, with reports claiming they are leading the race to sign Yan Diomande.

The French champions have established themselves as one of Europe’s elite clubs and are well known for protecting their key players from transfer interest. Their general policy is to sanction departures only after they have already decided a player can leave, making their position on Barcola a significant obstacle for Arsenal.

PSG’s insistence that Barcola is not on the market will therefore come as disappointing news for the Gunners, who view him as a key attacking target for the summer window.

Arsenal testing PSG resolve

Despite the firm stance, Arsenal intend to test PSG’s resolve to assess how committed they are to retaining the France international this summer.

Although PSG have no financial pressure to sell, Barcola has yet to agree a new contract, with negotiations reportedly stalled for more than a year.

Arsenal believe this contractual situation could potentially open the door to a move if the player decides he is ready for a new challenge elsewhere.

The Gunners are hopeful that sustained interest and a strong proposal could encourage both PSG and the player to reconsider their position as the transfer window develops.

Barcola’s continued performances at international level have further raised his profile, with the winger impressing for France at the World Cup through his pace and attacking threat.

Increasing competition and long-term uncertainty

His displays on the international stage are likely to make PSG even more reluctant to sanction a departure, while also increasing interest from several top European clubs.

For Arsenal, Barcola remains a high-priority target as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of another demanding season in domestic and European competition.

While PSG remain publicly firm in their stance, the ongoing lack of progress over a new contract leaves a degree of uncertainty that Arsenal are prepared to monitor closely as the window continues.