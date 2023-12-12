Arsenal set to unleash Starlet Reuell Walters against PSV (plus video)

Arsenal’s young talent, Reuell Walters, is poised to make his debut for the senior squad in the upcoming Champions League clash against PSV, as reported by respected Arsenal youth journalist Jeorge Bird.

Walters, a standout in the Gunners’ youth system, boasts an impressive record with 47 appearances for the U21s, 20 for the U18s, and 13 on the bench for Mikel Arteta’s first team. Which makes it clear that the Spaniard, sees great potential in the young Englishman, acquired from Romanian club Chindia Targoviste.

🚨🔴⚪️ Arsenal talents Ethan Nwaneri, Lino Sousa and Reuell Walters have all travelled with Arsenal squad ahead of UCL game. pic.twitter.com/lLRlXPCscb — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 11, 2023

Amid inquiries from several European clubs, the North London outfit are keen on securing Walters’ services beyond the expiration of his contract in the summer of 2024. The club recognizes his value and would prefer not to see him depart without a substantial deal.

The young Englishman demonstrated exceptional maturity during the preseason tour, showcasing his skills in ball distribution, ball retention, and forward ball-carrying.

Alongside Walters, Arteta has also included talents like Lino Souza, Ethan Nwaneri, and Myles Lewis-Skelly in the squad for the midweek Champions League fixture.

With qualification to the round of 16 already secured, these Arsenal youngsters are eager to shine on the grand stage of club football: the Champions League.

Walters, in particular, is poised to make a significant impact as he steps onto the field for his debut.

Writer – Yash Bisht

