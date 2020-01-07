Arsenal set to use just the loan market to strengthen their squad this month

Arsenal will not be splashing the cash this month as most of their fans would want.

The Gunners have been in shaky form and there have been clear signs that Mikel Arteta will need to bring in reinforcements.

The defence is one area that Arsenal particularly needs to add some quality, however, the Gunners will have to make do with temporary moves if they are to make any signings.

Jerome Boateng and Dayot Upamecano have been linked with moves to the Emirates this month, but those moves can only happen if their respective teams would agree to loan moves, according to Goal.com.

The report claims that because of the significant money Arsenal spent last summer, they will only sign players on-loan while waiting for the summer to make another spree.

Calum Chambers has recently gotten injured and becomes the latest defender to be injured in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The Spaniard has admitted that Chambers’ injury changes their transfer plans this month, but it remains unclear if Arsenal will change their plans and help their new manager land a top defender on a permanent transfer this month.

It has to be said that if Arteta is not allowed to strengthen the squad with proper acquisitions then it will leave a sour taste in the mouths of most fans.

Arsenal cannot hope to compete with the likes of Man City and Liverpool if the playing field remains uneven.

To launch any sort of credible title challenge expensive new players are required, that is a cold hard fact that the Arsenal board will have to grasp at some point.