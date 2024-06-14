Arsenal sets a £30 million valuation for injury-prone player

Smith Rowe, one of the successful graduates from the Hale End academy, has shown great potential for the first team. However, injuries have significantly hindered his progress, and he now faces stiff competition for a place at Arsenal.

Since his promotion to the first team, the Gunners have signed several new midfielders who have strengthened the squad during Smith Rowe’s absences.

Arsenal has been patient, giving him ample time to recover and re-establish himself, but the club is now ready to move on.

According to a report on Football Insider, the Gunners have set a valuation of £30 million for Smith Rowe and will permit his departure if any suitor meets that fee.