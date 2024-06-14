Arsenal sets a £30 million valuation for injury-prone player

Arsenal is now prepared to sell Emile Smith Rowe as the midfielder struggles to regain a spot in their first team.
Smith Rowe, one of the successful graduates from the Hale End academy, has shown great potential for the first team. However, injuries have significantly hindered his progress, and he now faces stiff competition for a place at Arsenal.
Since his promotion to the first team, the Gunners have signed several new midfielders who have strengthened the squad during Smith Rowe’s absences.
Arsenal has been patient, giving him ample time to recover and re-establish himself, but the club is now ready to move on.
According to a report on Football Insider, the Gunners have set a valuation of £30 million for Smith Rowe and will permit his departure if any suitor meets that fee.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Smith Rowe is a talented boy, but his time has run out, and we can no longer trust him to do well for our team.
He is one of the finest players in our squad, but we are struggling to get the best out of him, and we should cash in now that we can.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
More Stories / Latest News
Shame if we sell him and keep Vieira. He has been injury prone and a level below ESR. So much for coaching up players, back to the checkbook. Don’t blame Arteta, far easier to continue spending than start coaching.
Should ESR be offloadefl on sale this summer. That will be unfortunate if it does happen. But as Mo Elneny has left the club at the end of last season. And if ESR joins him to leave, two vacancies to be filled this summer with two new midfielder signings in the Arsenal’s team squad midfield will exist.
I think the comments at the end sums this story up :
Quote “He is one of the finest players in our squad, but we are struggling to get the best out of him”…
So, who do we blame for that?
He’s obviously fit, as he’s been on the bench and played a few minutes, so who’s going to carry the can for this one?