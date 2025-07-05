Arsenal sets a deadline to complete move for wanted striker

Arsenal remain in discussions to secure the signing of Benjamin Sesko during this transfer window, as the club looks to reinforce their squad ahead of the upcoming season. The striker has impressed over the past two campaigns, attracting the attention of several top clubs, including the Gunners.

Last summer, Arsenal had identified Sesko as their main target to lead the line, and at one stage it appeared they were close to convincing him to join. However, the forward ultimately opted to remain at RB Leipzig for an additional season, and Arsenal did not bring in an alternative striker. That decision reflected their long-term interest in Sesko and a willingness to wait for the right opportunity.

Leipzig is now open for departure

The previous season proved to be a challenging one for RB Leipzig, and the club are now reportedly open to allowing Sesko to leave, provided their valuation is met. Arsenal have maintained contact and remain keen to complete the deal, recognising the forward’s potential and the impact he could have within Mikel Arteta’s system.

Securing a new striker remains a priority for Arsenal this summer, as the club seeks to ensure they have the depth and quality needed to compete across multiple competitions. With their long-standing interest in Sesko and ongoing talks with his representatives, the Gunners are working to conclude promptly.

Deadline set for completion

According to Football London, Arsenal have now set a deadline of mid-July to finalise the transfer. The club are eager to complete their business early in the window to allow new signings sufficient time to integrate during pre-season. The decision to establish a timeframe for the Sesko deal underlines the importance they place on his arrival.

While the move would represent a significant investment, Arsenal appear prepared to allocate a substantial portion of their summer budget to secure the striker’s services. If successful, the addition of Sesko would provide the squad with a strong attacking option and reinforce the club’s ambitions ahead of the new campaign.

