Arsenal sets a high asking price for Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal’s high asking price for Aaron Ramsdale might deter potential suitors, as reports reveal they have set a hefty price tag for his signature.

Ramsdale lost his place as the club’s number one at the start of last season, with David Raya proving to be an upgrade. Despite missing up to five games, the Spaniard still won the Premier League’s Golden Glove.

Arsenal is confident in Raya’s abilities and sees him as their first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future. Consequently, Ramsdale may need to seek regular first-team football elsewhere.

Several clubs are interested in signing Ramsdale, but Arsenal is adamant about receiving a significant fee for his departure.

According to The Sun, Arsenal is asking for around £50 million, a steep price for a backup goalkeeper. This suggests that the Gunners are not eager to part ways with Ramsdale, despite his desire for more playing time.