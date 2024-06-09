Arsenal sets a high asking price for Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal’s high asking price for Aaron Ramsdale might deter potential suitors, as reports reveal they have set a hefty price tag for his signature.
Ramsdale lost his place as the club’s number one at the start of last season, with David Raya proving to be an upgrade. Despite missing up to five games, the Spaniard still won the Premier League’s Golden Glove.
Arsenal is confident in Raya’s abilities and sees him as their first-choice goalkeeper for the foreseeable future. Consequently, Ramsdale may need to seek regular first-team football elsewhere.
Several clubs are interested in signing Ramsdale, but Arsenal is adamant about receiving a significant fee for his departure.
According to The Sun, Arsenal is asking for around £50 million, a steep price for a backup goalkeeper. This suggests that the Gunners are not eager to part ways with Ramsdale, despite his desire for more playing time.
Ramsdale has to leave if he wants game time, and we must be reasonable with our demands because Raya will not command the valuation we have placed on Ramsdale.
Arteta does not want to sell Ramsdale as he believes his long term future, being a young goalkeeper is with Arsenal. He has the years on Raya to out last him and will be given more game time next season. £50 million for an England international is a cheap price.
i am sure if £30m or more is offered Arsenal will take it
Not in a million years.
If Ramsdale would seriously get game time, I’d be happy to see him stay with us. Otherwise for his international career, this is the wrong stage of his career to be for him to be on the bench when he’s so very good. Rather he moves on.
The mind boggles
When you have a club like Newcastle refusing to pay more than 15 million and some
Of our fans expect 40-50 million for him where does the blame lie?
Let me guess (EdU )
Even had idiotic (Arteta )fans blaming edu for signing Mari and Cedric😂(new low )
Arteta as full control of the club now and his sales over the last 5years have been a new record for the club