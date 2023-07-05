Arsenal sets a high asking price for Nuno Tavares as they transfer-list left-back

After acquiring Kai Havertz and finalising agreements to sign Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, Arsenal is now prepared to offload some of their players as they continue their busy summer transfer activities.

Among the players the club is willing to part ways with is Nuno Tavares. While he hasn’t been a regular contributor for Arsenal, the club is not willing to let him depart for a low fee.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal has set an asking price of 25 million euros for the defender. Despite struggling on loan in the second half of last season, Tavares made a positive start to his spell at Olympique Marseille and has the potential to meet expectations at a new club.

By setting a significant asking price, Arsenal aims to ensure that they receive fair compensation for Tavares, considering his potential and the interest he may generate in the transfer market.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares is struggling to meet expectations at the Emirates, but the left-back will do well at a smaller club.

However, it would be hard for us to get a club that will pay 25m euros for his signature at the moment.

If he had done well at OM, we could have been able to ask for that much money to sell him, but we must bring our valuation down to achieve a quick sale.

