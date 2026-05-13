Arsenal sets a huge price for a box to watch their Burnley game

Arsenal supporters are reportedly facing huge costs to watch the club’s final matches of the season as the Gunners close in on a potential Premier League and Champions League double.

The team from the Emirates Stadium continue to push towards what could become one of the most memorable campaigns in the club’s history. Arsenal require just three more victories to secure both major trophies and are now within touching distance of domestic and European glory.

Arsenal Closing In On The Title

Arsenal could even be crowned Premier League champions sooner than expected if they defeat Burnley and Manchester City fail to win their outstanding fixture.

Much attention is therefore focused on City’s upcoming match against Crystal Palace tonight. Palace are expected to compete strongly as they look to influence the title race, particularly given that they will also face Arsenal later in the season.

The possibility of Arsenal securing the league title at home has created enormous demand among supporters eager to witness a historic moment in person. Excitement surrounding the club’s recent form has only intensified as the campaign approaches its conclusion.

Premium Prices For Burnley Match

As reported by The Daily Mail, Arsenal are capitalising on the extraordinary demand for tickets by offering hospitality packages at extremely high prices ahead of the Burnley fixture.

The report claims the club are selling one of their executive boxes at the Emirates Stadium for as much as £130,000 for the match, reflecting the growing anticipation that the game could become a title-deciding occasion.

Fans are understandably desperate to attend what could prove to be a landmark moment in Arsenal’s modern history, especially with the club also preparing for a Champions League final later this month.

The remarkable ticket demand highlights both the scale of Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta and the excitement surrounding a team now on the verge of potentially delivering one of the greatest seasons in the club’s history.

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