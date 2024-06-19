Arsenal sets a limit to how much they will pay for Osimhen

Arsenal remains interested in signing Victor Osimhen, but they are unwilling to meet his €120 million release clause set by Napoli.
Osimhen continues to be highly regarded as one of the top strikers in Europe, and Napoli set the release clause to protect his market value, anticipating high demand this summer.
The striker has agreed with Napoli that he can leave if a suitable offer arrives, and he is now waiting for potential clubs to make their move.
Arsenal is in search of a new striker, viewing Osimhen as a strong candidate after their failed attempt to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.
However, according to a report on Calcio Napoli24, Arsenal has no intention of paying the full release clause. They are prepared to offer €75 million to secure the former Lille striker.
This amount represents their maximum offer, and it is presented as a take-it-or-leave-it proposition to Napoli.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Osimhen is one of the finest strikers on the market at the moment, and the Nigerian star is likely to leave Napoli this summer.
He is more prolific than our current options and will add more goals to our game, but he is not worth 120 million euros, and we should not be bullied into paying that much for him.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
€75M is a very fair amount for Osimhen. That translates to £63M, which is less than what was paid for Havertz. Is Havertz better than Osimhen, or were we ripped off?
Victor’s major issues are his attitude off the field, and he is injury prone, Kai is not.👍
If it is true that Arsenal will want to sign Napili’s Osimhen this summer. But they are unwilling to pay his release clause of €120m or just over £10tm but are only willing to pay just over £61m to sign him.
However, to me the £61m that Arsenal are reportedly offering Napoli for Osimhen undervalued his price cost worth.
For, Osimhen is a world class striker who is recognised for his scoring many goals in their members per season at the top level of the game.
And I believe that Arteta and Edu know this very well. I will therefore urge the duo Arsenal’s bosses to have the club up their signing fee for Osimhen considerably that will see Arsenal sign him this summer.
But not miss out on him as they mused on Douglas Luiz last time out. When they under bid for his signing by £13m as Aston Villa his club side demanded for £40m payment.
there are other reports that Arsenal are not interested in Osihmen, price tag just one of the issues
those reports suggest a distinct possibility Arsenal do not make big money striker marquee signing at all
for me Osihmen doesn’t feel like a particularly good fit for Arsenal at this time with current Arteta system, as well as injury worries, patchy form, off field concerns, and of course £100m (Napoli surely laughing at £63m bid)
we will see