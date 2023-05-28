Arsenal sets a new goal-scoring record in the win against Wolves

In a stylish conclusion to the Premier League season, Arsenal secured a magnificent 5-0 victory over Wolves. This exceptional performance served as a fitting farewell to the campaign for the Gunners.

Exceeding expectations, Arsenal enjoyed a remarkable season, coming close to clinching the league title despite initial predictions of a top-four finish.

Under the guidance of Mikel Arteta, the team now aims to build upon their achievements and strive for even greater success in the upcoming season.

Notably, their final goal against Wolves brought their tally to 88 Premier League goals for this campaign, marking a historic milestone. Surpassing their previous record of 87 goals set during the 2004/2005 season, Arsenal demonstrated their attacking prowess and cemented their place in the annals of the club’s history, as reported by Sky Sports.

Just Arsenal Opinion

This has been a superb season for us, even if we missed out on winning the league title. Our players now know they can win the crown with a little extra.

They should return in the next campaign much better than they were in this one. If we add better players to the squad, we could take that extra step and win the league.

Several juicy names have been linked with a move to the club so far, and we expect some of them to complete the transfer.