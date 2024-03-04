Arsenal sets a time frame for new Jorginho contract talks

Jorginho’s future has been one of the prominent storylines at Arsenal in recent weeks, as the Italian has only a few months left before becoming a free agent.

While Arsenal has the option to extend his contract for one more season, they are not moving swiftly enough to secure his commitment. The London side is currently focused on the title race, in which Jorginho plays a crucial role, and they are cautious about causing any distractions.

Several clubs are expressing interest in Jorginho, recognising him as a fantastic addition to their squad. This heightened interest has prompted Arsenal to take action.

A report from The Sun reveals that the Gunners have set the next few weeks as a deadline to finalise the midfielder’s future. They are actively working to secure his continued presence, and fans can anticipate an official announcement regarding his new deal in the coming weeks.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jorginho has been terrific over the last few months, and it is almost impossible not to hand him a new deal.

The Italian is now worth a lot of value to us and could remain at the club even when Thomas Partey has left.

We have to keep our best players, and on current form, only a few members of the team can be considered better than Jorginho.

