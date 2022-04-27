Arsenal sets a time to discuss the future of flop

Nicolas Pepe is arguably the most expensive flop Arsenal has ever signed, and the Ivorian will leave the club having wasted its time and resources.

The former Lille man moved to the Emirates in 2019, and Gooners were happy because of his exploits in Ligue 1 in the previous season.

Most Arsenal fans expected so much from him, but he quickly showed he had very little to offer to the club.

He has remained at the Emirates, but it is not because he is an important member of Mikel Arteta’s team.

Rather, the Spanish manager has not found a new home for him. But that could change in the summer.

Standard Sports claims the Gunners have set the end of this season to discuss his future with him.

As expected, the winger is also not happy about his role at the Emirates, and he might ask to leave when both parties meet.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We need to offload Pepe sooner than later because he has become a liability at the club.

The Ivorian has never been good enough to play for us, and now is the time to find him a new home and ensure we make at least a small fee from his sale.