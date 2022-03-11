Arsenal sets an asking price for Partey amidst interest from Juventus

Arsenal is open to cashing in on the signature of Thomas Partey, Fichajes.net has reported.
The Ghanaian has been at the Emirates since 2020 when the Gunners triggered his release clause at Atletico Madrid to move him to London.
He has remained one of the club’s key players and has been our main midfielder in most matches.
However, it is hard to argue that he has been as good as he was while playing in Spain.
The midfielder needed time to settle into how a new club plays and we allowed him to use the last campaign to adapt.
He has improved but maybe not to the heights we expected and he could now be offloaded when the transfer window reopens.
The report claims Juventus has been monitoring him for a long time and the Old Lady is more than happy to make a move for him.
However, Arsenal might deprive them of the opportunity with their asking price for his signature.
The report claims the Gunners want as much as the 50m euros they paid to land him and Juve doesn’t have that much money to pay.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Although he has not met our expectations, Partey has been one of the important squad members of the Arsenal team.
We need his influence in the next campaign, but he should only stay if keeping him makes sense.
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Jokes! He’s not going anywhere. He’s a lot to do with our BIG improvement
Partey is not good to be released yet.
His performances have not matched the wages that he demands. If he continues to be inconsistent, he should be sold. But, Arsenal should not give him away to Juventus. They must pay Arsenal asking price. Partey should not be earning more money than Saka, Smith-Rowe, Odegaard and Martinelli combined. Nonsense. These youngsters salaries need to be improved and by getting rid of Partey, his wages can be shared amongst them. Arsenal can bring in younger defensive midfielders like Aurelien Tchouameni and Boubacar Kamara instead.
If xhaka is leaving then forget about partey leaving because arteta knows it will disrupt the dressing room and also affect their play. It’s also not wise to sell a player who is finally settling down to go out for another who will also need settling period! It stagnates the effectiveness of the whole team.
If you want to take Arsenal back to uropa league sell party,just simpie thing,put put him onthe bench and see,we Can’t win a game wethout him, very important player