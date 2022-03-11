Arsenal sets an asking price for Partey amidst interest from Juventus

Arsenal is open to cashing in on the signature of Thomas Partey, Fichajes.net has reported.

The Ghanaian has been at the Emirates since 2020 when the Gunners triggered his release clause at Atletico Madrid to move him to London.

He has remained one of the club’s key players and has been our main midfielder in most matches.

However, it is hard to argue that he has been as good as he was while playing in Spain.

The midfielder needed time to settle into how a new club plays and we allowed him to use the last campaign to adapt.

He has improved but maybe not to the heights we expected and he could now be offloaded when the transfer window reopens.

The report claims Juventus has been monitoring him for a long time and the Old Lady is more than happy to make a move for him.

However, Arsenal might deprive them of the opportunity with their asking price for his signature.

The report claims the Gunners want as much as the 50m euros they paid to land him and Juve doesn’t have that much money to pay.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although he has not met our expectations, Partey has been one of the important squad members of the Arsenal team.

We need his influence in the next campaign, but he should only stay if keeping him makes sense.