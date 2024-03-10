Arsenal sets an asking price for unwanted Kieran Tierney

Kieran Tierney’s future at Arsenal appears uncertain, and the Scottish defender has attracted interest from several clubs. Currently on loan at Real Sociedad, Tierney was deemed surplus to requirements at the Emirates.

Arsenal is looking to capitalise on his departure and sought to sell him at the beginning of the current season. Despite the ongoing loan spell, the Gunners still view Tierney as having no future at the Emirates and intend to facilitate his move to a new club when the transfer window reopens.

Several English clubs have shown interest, and his former team, Celtic, is also reportedly considering a move for him. However, Give Me Sport reports that any potential suitor will likely need to meet Arsenal’s asking price of £20 million to secure Tierney’s services.

Despite his perceived lack of fitness at Arsenal, the club still values Tierney as a player with significant worth.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney might not be good enough for our system, but that in no way means he is not a good defender.

We know several clubs will show an interest in his signature when the transfer window reopens, and we have to set a good fee for anyone who wants to sign him.