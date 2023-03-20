Arsenal sets another impressive record following win over Palace

Arsenal has set another impressive record in the Premier League this season as they march towards winning the title.

The Gunners have spent the most time atop the standings and are refusing to give up that spot, despite being chased by Manchester City.

Their recent result was a 4-1 win against Crystal Palace, which moves them eight points clear of City in the standings.

Opta Joe reveals that win was their 22nd of the season, a new club record.

They tweeted: “Arsenal have earned their 22nd Premier League win of the season, as many as they managed in the whole of last term, and the Gunners’ most ever wins in their first 28 matches of a league campaign. Pursuit.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

To win the league after two decades, we must break records, which shows how well we have done in this campaign.

Records are meant to be broken, but if you do not work hard, you will not even get close to achieving that.

This is one of the best chances we have to win the title and if we don’t take it, it could demoralise our players when they return for the next campaign.