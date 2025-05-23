Arsenal sets asking price for one of their best players

Gabriel Martinelli may be approaching the end of his time at Arsenal, with speculation mounting that the Brazilian could be sold to fund the arrival of a new attacker. Despite his impressive contributions in previous seasons, there is a growing belief that the club may be prepared to part ways with him if a suitable offer arrives.
Martinelli was in outstanding form last season, playing a pivotal role as Arsenal pushed Manchester City to the final day in the race for the Premier League title. However, his output this term has not matched the heights of that campaign, prompting fresh evaluations of his long-term future.
Arsenal Open to Offers for Martinelli
Though still considered one of the standout players in the squad, Martinelli is no longer viewed as untouchable. The club values him highly and appreciates his commitment and performances, especially when he is at his best. However, with Arsenal looking to reshape their attack ahead of the new season, difficult decisions may lie ahead.
According to The Athletic, while Arsenal are planning to have Martinelli in their squad next season, they would be willing to entertain offers in the region of £50 million. This figure is considered reasonable, particularly when viewed against the £6 million paid for him in 2019. The potential profit could be reinvested in securing new attacking talent.
Arsenal’s willingness to consider such a move suggests a more pragmatic approach in their transfer dealings. They still hold Martinelli in high regard, but the club appears increasingly open to selling players who are no longer deemed indispensable, particularly if it helps to facilitate long-term improvement.
A Valuable Asset With an Uncertain Future
Martinelli has been a committed and effective player during his time in North London. While many fans would prefer to see him stay, the reality is that modern football often requires difficult trade-offs. Arsenal’s ambitions may now demand fresh faces in attack, and if a substantial offer is made, the club may decide to act.
Though nothing is yet confirmed, it will be interesting to see whether any clubs are willing to test Arsenal’s resolve in the coming transfer window. Martinelli has given much to the team, but every player ultimately has a price.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
The fact that Anelka is still in our top 3 sales in our total history is testament at how poor we have always been at selling at the right time for decades.
As long as we replace with an improved player, I think this could be a good bit of business considering our horrific selling history
I know being proactive is not the Arsenal way, but we need to get these over the line as early as possible as well as the replacement. The excuse of only getting a player on the last day of the window and then they are unfit etc etc won’t fly anymore
I totally agree. We are so poor at selling.
If it means selling Martinelli which actually i don’t believe Arsenal will do then replace him with a better player which i would leave Berta to handle, Martinelli as a winger is both defensively and offensively sound, Barcelona is the only club to have recently been thought to love Martinelli so why not keep him.
Martinelli seems to be very one dimensional. Hardly ever beats his man, poor assists, poor goal scoring records. And his crossint ability is poverty.
He comes across as a headless chicken. He needs to get back to the 2022/23 Martinelli.
Goonster will i be wrong if i tell you Martinelli has been a victim of the inverted left back tactics of Arteta because left back in Artetas tactics are told to cut into midfield to create offer loads in midfield rather than help Martinelli in attack unlike Saka in the other side who the right back joins him in attack.
I agree full that tactics with LB is a large part. People always say “but Saka is still performing so whats his excuse”.
Well yes Saka is still performing becasue firstly he’s just a better player and secondly Saka’s RB isn’t the 1 playing inverted so that means Martinelli has a significantly more difficult role helping defend counter attacks when the LB is out of position.
The tactics aren’t going to change so that’s why I’m ok selling Martinelli becasue its going to be the same next year so might as well cash in, better for the player too!
Agreed with everything you said but not that one about selling Martinelli i would even say arsenal not winning major trophies in the last five years is down to Arteta and not about him not signing a striker, arsenal would have won two epl titles last season and this season it would have been ours and that is due to one reason poor players management not rotating at the right time and over playing some players which led to injuries i.e to Saka, Odegaard, Jesus, Havertz, White, Calafiuri, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martinelli at some point and now Saliba who will be out for at least 4 weeks. Losing wasn’t all about Martinelli not being on form Odegaard had the same problem even upto now not playing good
@Naftali
Thank you very much.👍🏾
People go on about how Arteta got the best out of Xhaka when he enhanced his positioning. Yet they fail to give credit to how well balanced that made our overall attack. Martinelli thrived then on the left.
So when Martinelli had his best season for us where he scored about 15 goals (I think that was the 2022/23 season). Weren’t we using the same inverted Left back in Zinchecko?
Martinelli would run at pace and always tried to beat his man and then cut inside to have a shot. How do you think he got more than 15 goals that season in the league? He never crossed the ball a lot, but instead would try to skin his man and have a pop at goal.
This current Martinelli seem to be so scared of taking on his opponent.
Check out Saka, he grabs that ball and tries to beat his man the majority of the time. Martinelli used to do the same a few seasons ago. Now he looks like “Bambi On Ice” every time he tries dribbling against his opponent.
I will also accept that the current system / style has contributed a bit to every player dropping in their output. I don’t know if it’s Arteta or if it’s just been a bad season where nothing went our way. Same as Man City.
But all in all I can’t quite put my finger on what has happened to every player this season. The drop off has been so unbelievable.
Totally not true. Martinelli most prolific season was with Zinchenko behind him.
We WILL NOT WIN any Trophy with Martinelli.
Please GET RID OF HIM
WoW!!! What an asinine move. 🤬
Let’s get rid of him and make Sterling loan permanent, or 50M + 35M more would land Anthony. I trust the process, I trust Mikel
We have to take the emotions out of it.
If selling Martinelli means we will get Rodrygo, for example, then I would go for it.
However, I don’t think we will sell in any case. Arteta did say our squad is thin and we need more bodies, so “one in one out” wouldn’t make sense.
@Kia
We are not the owners or shareholders. So, stop talking as if we have anything other than an emotional stake in the club.
If we get (IF WE GET) 50mil, snap their hands off.
No-one can fault Martinelli for the prodigious efforts he makes in every match.Unfortunately he is not suited to the style of play determined by our Manager where the emphasis is on retaining possession in tight situations which needs good ball skills and football intelligence.GM would do very well in a counter attacking side such as Notts Forrest and even Man Utd who depend on quick wide players to hit the opposition on the break.Personally i feel he would be more productive playing through the middle for Arsenal and i am disappointed, but not surprised, that our Lord and Master has never given him an opportunity as our main striker, particularly with the long term injuries to Havertz and Jesus.In any event , i do not see Martinelli moving on next season, but i suspect, Trossard and Nelson will depart along with Jesus when he eventually regains full fitness.
@Grandad
You mean, he is not suited to the style of play determined by our manager where the emphasis is starting the attack and continuing the attack solely from the right. Occasionally passing over to the left when playing on the right is not an option.
Oh, I forgot. He didn’t buy Martinelli. So easy come, easy go.
Really love the player and his work rate.
Just that it’s not quite working for him and his impotence makes Arsenal very predictable in attack. The left wing is generally unproductive from the outside
The Manager knows what to do. As for the pain, that’s what managers are for.
He has good determination and game stamina but any player who almost always has eyes fixed to the ground almost certainly isn’t good enough for an attacker.
He will have to shoot thrice the short he usually attempts and be more direct because lots of his kicks are like that of a baby: he has great legs for running, not for shooting.
In all, I simply can’t fault this guy for lacking effort. His energy is infectious and can induce teammates to exert themselves more on the game but on the individualistic aspect of getting goals – he is not your premium attacker.
I have no problems with his sale but not after discarding the likes of:
Reiss Nelson
Fabio Vieira
Sambi Lokonga
Marquinhos