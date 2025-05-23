Arsenal sets asking price for one of their best players

Gabriel Martinelli may be approaching the end of his time at Arsenal, with speculation mounting that the Brazilian could be sold to fund the arrival of a new attacker. Despite his impressive contributions in previous seasons, there is a growing belief that the club may be prepared to part ways with him if a suitable offer arrives.

Martinelli was in outstanding form last season, playing a pivotal role as Arsenal pushed Manchester City to the final day in the race for the Premier League title. However, his output this term has not matched the heights of that campaign, prompting fresh evaluations of his long-term future.

Arsenal Open to Offers for Martinelli

Though still considered one of the standout players in the squad, Martinelli is no longer viewed as untouchable. The club values him highly and appreciates his commitment and performances, especially when he is at his best. However, with Arsenal looking to reshape their attack ahead of the new season, difficult decisions may lie ahead.

According to The Athletic, while Arsenal are planning to have Martinelli in their squad next season, they would be willing to entertain offers in the region of £50 million. This figure is considered reasonable, particularly when viewed against the £6 million paid for him in 2019. The potential profit could be reinvested in securing new attacking talent.

Arsenal’s willingness to consider such a move suggests a more pragmatic approach in their transfer dealings. They still hold Martinelli in high regard, but the club appears increasingly open to selling players who are no longer deemed indispensable, particularly if it helps to facilitate long-term improvement.

A Valuable Asset With an Uncertain Future

Martinelli has been a committed and effective player during his time in North London. While many fans would prefer to see him stay, the reality is that modern football often requires difficult trade-offs. Arsenal’s ambitions may now demand fresh faces in attack, and if a substantial offer is made, the club may decide to act.

Though nothing is yet confirmed, it will be interesting to see whether any clubs are willing to test Arsenal’s resolve in the coming transfer window. Martinelli has given much to the team, but every player ultimately has a price.

