Arsenal sets asking price for one of their injury prone players

Thomas Partey was impressive in Arsenal’s win against Chelsea yesterday, but his days might be numbered at the Emirates.

The midfielder has been plagued by injuries this season and only just returned to the team.

His partnership with Declan Rice is one that Arsenal supporters believe will catapult the team to greater heights.

However, Partey is rarely fit and has just a year to run on his current deal, making this summer the best time for the club to sell him.

A report on Football Insider claims Arsenal is now prepared to cash in on the Ghanaian midfielder.

The Gunners kept him on last summer despite reported interest from Juventus and clubs from Saudi Arabia.

However, the report claims Arsenal is now open to selling him for around £20million to £25million.

The midfielder will have to stay fit between now and the end of the season to help the Gunners sell him when the transfer window reopens.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Partey is one of the best players in our group when he is fit, but that rarely happens, and it makes little or no sense to keep him in the group until his contract expires at the end of next term.

