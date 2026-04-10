Arsenal sets asking price for two of their gems

Arsenal place significant value on their academy products and are often highly protective of emerging talents, although the club may still consider offloading some players at the end of the season. This reflects a balance between long-term development and financial strategy as they continue to build a competitive squad.
Mikel Arteta has made notable progress in developing young players promoted from the academy, with Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri among the standout examples. Both players have been recognised for their potential, and their pathways into senior football have been closely managed to ensure steady progression.
Development and Game Time Challenges
Nwaneri was an important figure for the team last term and has since moved on loan to Olympique Marseille, where he is gaining valuable experience and regular game time. This decision is seen as part of his development, allowing him to adapt to a more demanding environment.
Lewis Skelly, meanwhile, has experienced a quieter campaign. Arsenal have not provided him with as many opportunities, largely due to competition for places within the squad. Despite being in strong condition and performing well when selected, he remains behind more experienced options in his position.
Transfer Considerations
According to Metro Sport, both Lewis Skelly and Nwaneri could be sold, with Arsenal targeting a combined fee of around £100 million from their potential departures.
The club reportedly believe both players possess significant quality and could command substantial fees in the transfer market. As a result, Arsenal are prepared to consider offers if serious interest emerges, although any decision will likely depend on the terms presented.
This approach highlights a pragmatic side to Arsenal’s strategy, where even highly regarded academy players may be moved on if it benefits the club’s broader objectives.
Balancing development with financial return remains a key factor, particularly as Arsenal aim to maintain competitiveness at the highest level while continuing to invest in their squad.
I don’t believe this report.
Where’s the soul of this club if this happens?
Just add Dowman to that list then.
The potential 150 – £200m we could get for them would fund a Vinicius for us
In reality ,i doubt if we could raise 50m from the sale of these 2 young players, neither of whom has established themselves as first team regulars.Nwaneri has the natural ability to interest many Clubs but i do not think MSL is in the same bracket and may prove difficult to sell for more than 20m.
I disagree.
MLS is among the best (of not our best ball carrier). He’s a liability at RB but has shown his potential in midfield last season (when inverting of course). We can’t sell him for 20m. Rather keep him.
I just wonder how he instantly fell to the bench immediately after signing the contract.
I for one would like to see Nwaneri given time to establish himself. He is a real talent if given a fare run in the side.
Out of the academy players, he and Max Dowman look like the real deal. I guess time will tell if they will get the chance to progress further.