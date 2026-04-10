Arsenal sets asking price for two of their gems

Arsenal place significant value on their academy products and are often highly protective of emerging talents, although the club may still consider offloading some players at the end of the season. This reflects a balance between long-term development and financial strategy as they continue to build a competitive squad.

Mikel Arteta has made notable progress in developing young players promoted from the academy, with Myles Lewis Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri among the standout examples. Both players have been recognised for their potential, and their pathways into senior football have been closely managed to ensure steady progression.

Development and Game Time Challenges

Nwaneri was an important figure for the team last term and has since moved on loan to Olympique Marseille, where he is gaining valuable experience and regular game time. This decision is seen as part of his development, allowing him to adapt to a more demanding environment.

Lewis Skelly, meanwhile, has experienced a quieter campaign. Arsenal have not provided him with as many opportunities, largely due to competition for places within the squad. Despite being in strong condition and performing well when selected, he remains behind more experienced options in his position.

Transfer Considerations

According to Metro Sport, both Lewis Skelly and Nwaneri could be sold, with Arsenal targeting a combined fee of around £100 million from their potential departures.

The club reportedly believe both players possess significant quality and could command substantial fees in the transfer market. As a result, Arsenal are prepared to consider offers if serious interest emerges, although any decision will likely depend on the terms presented.

This approach highlights a pragmatic side to Arsenal’s strategy, where even highly regarded academy players may be moved on if it benefits the club’s broader objectives.

Balancing development with financial return remains a key factor, particularly as Arsenal aim to maintain competitiveness at the highest level while continuing to invest in their squad.